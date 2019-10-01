Caldwell volleyball beats Smithville in 3 sets

Caldwell volleyball beat Smithville in 3 sets 25-16, 25-14, 25-11 Tuesday night in Caldwell.

The Lady Hornets started the first set exchanging points with Smithville before Caldwell pulled away 25-16.

In the second set, Smithville took an early lead, but Caldwell again dominated in the back half of the game and eventually put Smithville away in 3 sets.

Caldwell moves to 33-3 on the year. The Lady Hornets won their 11th straight match, all ending in a sweep of 3 sets.

The Lady Hornets will be back in action Friday when they travel to take on Bellville.