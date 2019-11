Caldwell volleyball beat Liberty Hill in 5 sets Friday night in the area round of the playoffs in Rockdale.

The Lady Hornets took the first set 25-19, dropped the second 23-25, won the third 25-22, lost game 4 20-25, and won the final set 15-13.

Caldwell advances to the Regional Quarterfinals, and they will take on Wimberly Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. at Weiss High School in Pflugerville.