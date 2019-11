Caldwell softball player Hailey Vess signed her national letter of intent to take here talents to the next level and play college ball for Grayson College.

Vess was the second leading hitter for the Hornets last year as a Junior. She also plays travel ball for Pro Form A&E Gold. Vess is a utility player who also plays in the outfield.

Grayson College is a Division one NJCAA program.