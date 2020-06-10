Advertisement

Caldwell’s Knesek signs with A&M Kingsville

(KBTX)
By Darryl Bruffett
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Caldwell ISD Athletic Director Matt Langley announced that slot receiver and corner back Logan Knesek would be continuing his football career after accepting a scholarship offer from Texas A&M Kingsville.

Logan said he chose the Javalins over Mary Hardin Baylor and others. He plans on majoring in Wildlife Management and Range.

During his signing ceremony he autographed one of his jerseys for Rylan Zboril, a Caldwell Elementary School student, who he says has looked up to him during his high school career and Rylan says he would like to follow in Logan's shoes someday and also wear number 8 for Caldwell.

"It's like a brotherhood between me and him. He's like a little brother to me so I figured it would be a really good gift for him and that he would love the gift. I figured I would sign it for him and it's something he would never forget," said Knesek.

Logan’s senior football season was cut short because of an injury and he’s looking to get back on the field this fall with the Javalinas.

Latest News

Sports

SEC names Kramer Athletes of the Year Award nominees

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Southeastern Conference has announced each of its 14 member institutions' 2019-20 Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year Award nominees. Ally Watt and Shaine Casas are the nominees from Texas A&M.

Texas A&M

Maui Jim Maui Invitational joins ALL IN Challenge with Dream Tournament Package

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Maui Jim Maui Invitational announced today its inclusion in the Fanatics ALL IN Challenge, offering two lucky fans the ultimate event experience for the 2021 tournament. Bids for the College Basketball Getaway begin at $10

News

Ezekiel Elliott, other NFL players test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys player, Ezekiel Elliott, tests positive for coronavirus.

Bombers

Texas Collegiate League encouraged by CSBI’s success

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Texas Collegiate League (TCL) begins their 10-team summer baseball league June 30th. But the TCL won't be the first look at live sports in the Brazos Valley since the Coronavirus pandemic.

High School

Caldwell ISD excited about new turf installation at Hornet Stadium

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By Darryl Bruffett
Caldwell ISD has replaced the natural grass surface at Hornet Stadium with Matrix Turf and had it installed by Hellas, the same company that has installed turf at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and NRG Stadium in Houston.

Latest News

Texas A&M

Texas A&M has three Top 50 picks in MLB Draft

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
Three Texas A&M baseball players were selected in the top 50 of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft.

High School

Carraway makes A&M Consolidated Tiger baseball history with 2nd round selection

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT
|
By Darryl Bruffett
Some A&M Consolidated Tiger baseball history was made Thursday as Burl Carraway was selected in the second round by the Chicago Cubs with the 51st overall selection in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

Texas A&M

Lacy meets media after being selected by Royals

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
Aggie Asa Lacy talked with the media on Thursday after being drafted by the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Texas A&M

Roa Selected in Second Round of MLB Draft

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M junior right-handed pitcher Christian Roa was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Texas A&M

DeLoach Selected in Second Round of MLB Draft

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M junior outfielder Zach DeLoach was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Texas A&M

Texas-Best Nine Aggies Named to 2020 Preseason Dave Campbell’s All-Texas College Team

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Football paced all 12 Texas FBS programs with nine honorees on Texas Football magazine’s 2020 Preseason All-Texas College teams, released Wednesday.