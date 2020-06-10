Caldwell's Knesek signs with A&M Kingsville

Caldwell ISD Athletic Director Matt Langley announced that slot receiver and corner back Logan Knesek would be continuing his football career after accepting a scholarship offer from Texas A&M Kingsville.

Logan said he chose the Javalins over Mary Hardin Baylor and others. He plans on majoring in Wildlife Management and Range.

During his signing ceremony he autographed one of his jerseys for Rylan Zboril, a Caldwell Elementary School student, who he says has looked up to him during his high school career and Rylan says he would like to follow in Logan's shoes someday and also wear number 8 for Caldwell.

"It's like a brotherhood between me and him. He's like a little brother to me so I figured it would be a really good gift for him and that he would love the gift. I figured I would sign it for him and it's something he would never forget," said Knesek.

Logan's senior football season was cut short because of an injury and he's looking to get back on the field this fall with the Javalinas.