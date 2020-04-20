Calipari foundation receives $1 million donation

Kentucky coach John Calipari’s foundation helping charities provide COVID-19 pandemic relief has received a $1 million donation.

The Hall of Fame coach recently began his “Coffee With Cal” video series on Facebook to help The Calipari Foundation support No Kid Hungry, Feeding America and several charities providing relief. CustMbite, which makes dental products easier and affordable and is a Delta Dental of Kentucky subsidiary, made the large donation. The company added in a release that it’s “glad to have the opportunity to partner with Coach Cal and his foundation to help ensure kids are receiving the nutrition they need.”

Calipari has already hosted former President Bill Clinton and NBA Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on the 20-week series.

