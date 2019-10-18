Calvert shuts out BCHEVA 45-0

Calvert hosted Brazos Valley Home School after coming off of two losses on the road.

In Brazos Valley Home School’s second possession of the night, PJ Dooley pitches to Owen Davis who throws into open coverage where the ball is intercepted by David Williams who runs for over 30 yards for a touchdown.

This mistake by the Mustangs puts the Trojans on the board first 6 to 0.

This sets the tone for the rest of the night.

Jaquarious Ford scores again for the Trojans in the first quarter with an over 30-yard touchdown run to put Calvert up 12 to 0.

In the second quarter, Kevin Wooten throws a deep pass to Corderrius Gilmore for another Trojan touchdown.

Calvert kept their foot on the gas all night.

Final Score: Calvert: 45 – BVCHEA 0

Next week Calvert travels to Oglesby. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.