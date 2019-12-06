Calvert boys win home opener 49-39 over Marlin

The Calvert boys basketball team won their home opener 49-39 over Marlin Friday night at Trojan Gym.

This was the first home game for new head coach Michael Thomas, son of former Trojan coach Henry Thomas. The Trojans got out to a quick start and lead by double digits for most of the night. Calvert only allowed 2 field goals by the Bulldogs in the first half.

In the second half, Marlin came out fighting and battled to make it a close game in the fourth quarter. Calvert, led by freshman MJ Thomas rallied to take down Marlin 49-39.

The Trojans will be on the road Tuesday to take on Dime Box.