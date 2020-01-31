Calvert comes from behind to beat Bartlett 56-37

The Calvert boys basketball team beat Bartlett 56-37 Friday night at Trojan Gym.

Bartlett started out hot in the first quarter, quickly jumping out to a 10-3 lead. They led 14-6 after one quarter. Calvert battled back in the second to cut the lead 26-22 at halftime.

The Trojans turned it on in the third quarter by outscoring Bartlett 23-4. Calvert rolled to a 56-37 victory to stay perfect in district play and hand Bartlett their first district loss.

Calvert will host Oglesby on Tuesday.

Bartlett will be at Richards on Tuesday.