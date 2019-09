The Calvert Trojans (3-1) won their home opener Friday night in slug fest over the Oakwood Panthers (3-2) 47-14 at Wilkerson Field in Calvert.

Calvert will be back on the road next week as the Trojans travel to Coolidge.

Oakwood will head to Gilmer next week to take on Union Hill.

Kickoff in both games will be at 7:30pm.