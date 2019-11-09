Calvert wins outright District 14-1A Division II Title with 51-6 victory over McDade

The Calvert Trojans scored 32 first quarter points against McDade at Wilkerson Field on Friday night and the outcome was never in doubt as they ran away with a 51-6 victory.

Calvert got the scoring started on a 34 yard touchdown run by Ja'Qarious Ford for a 6-0 lead.

Kevin Wooten then hit Billy Thornton on a 21 yard scoring strike to double the Trojans lead at 12-0.

After McDade returned a kickoff for its lone touchdown of the game, Calvert got it right back on a 65 yard kickoff return for a touchdown thanks to Davien Flentroy to make it 26-6.

Calvert wrapped up the first quarter scoring on a 31 yard touchdown pass from Wooten to Corderrius Gilmore to increase the Trojan's lead to 32-6.

Calvert (7-3) will face Trinidad in the first round of the playoffs next Friday at 7:30 with the site still to be decided.