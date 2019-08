The Cameron Yoe Yoeman bring back a stacked squad looking to defend their district crown in 2019.

Last year, the Yoeman went three rounds deep in the playoffs before an overtime lose to East Chambers in the regional round.

Cameron returns six starter on defense and seven on offense. They'll be led by quartback Braden Brashear and running back and District 10-3A Division 1 MVP Nico Vargas.

The Yoeman kick off there season at home against Mexia on August 30th.