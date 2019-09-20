Cameron Yoe out scores Giddings on road, 49-27

The Cameron Yoe remain undefeated as they outscored the Giddings Buffaloes on the road in 49-27 win.

It took less than ten seconds for the Yoemen to find the endzone as Braden Brashear found Zakorien Spikes for 49 yards.

The game was chippy early in the game with unsportsman penalties on the Yoemen that included a Yoe player being ejected in the first half.

The Cameron Yoe will be at home on Friday, September 27 as they take on Troy. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Giddings will be on the road as they take on Navarro in Geronimo on Friday, September 27. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

