The Cameron Yoemen win another home district game tonight while exploding for 77 points over Manor New Tech.

Zakorien Spikes scored on a 35 yard touchdown run in the 1st quarter. Then a couple drives later Nico Vargas caught a screen pass from Braden Brashear to go 61 yards to the house.

The Yoemen will travel to Lago Vista next week and try to close out the regular season with a win. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm.