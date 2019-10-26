Cameron claims the Milam County Bell with 31-3 win over Rockdale

The Cameron Yoemen will keep the Milam County Bell in their possession for another year after a 31-3 win over Rockdale at Tiger Stadium Friday night.

James Dubose got the scoring started for Cameron on a 5 yard run to make it 7-0 in the first quarter.

Then Braden Brashear connected with Colby Young on a 15 yard touchdown strike to double the Yoemen's lead to 14-0.

Cameron will increase their lead to 17-0 when Dubose crosses the goal line for the second time in the game in the 4th quarter to up the Yoemen's lead over their rivals to 24-0.

Nico Vargus wraps up the scoring for Cameron on a 30 yard touchdown run.

The Yoemen defense only allowed the Tigers a field goal as they claimed a 31-3 victory.

Cameron Yoe (7-1, 3-1) will be back on the road next week to take on Manor New Tech, while Rockdale (6-2, 2-2) will look to rebound as they travel to Jarrell to take on the Cougars.