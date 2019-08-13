Carper claims team is embracing grind of preseason camp

The Texas A&M football team continues to roll through preseason camp. The Aggies will practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this week before having a day off on Friday.

The team is working toward its season opener on August 29th against Texas State at Kyle Field.

That's still 16 day away so there is still plenty of August camp to get through during the hot summer.

The Aggies have been going through preseason camp since August 1st and now are grinding their way through what is left.

"We focus on just embracing it, just embracing the everyday grind of fall camp, of football," said defensive back Keldrick Carper.

"That's what we are here for. We embrace it, we love it, we cherish it. We fight through the soreness, the pains, the mental and physical strain for our brother that is standing next to us. Our coaches they ride us they really do but they have good intentions. They are trying to get us to that next point and that's what we try to do everyday just try to embrace it," concluded Carper.