Advertisement

Carraway makes A&M Consolidated Tiger baseball history with 2nd round selection

(KBTX)
By Darryl Bruffett
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some A&M Consolidated Tiger baseball history was made Thursday as Burl Carraway was selected in the second round by the Chicago Cubs with the 51st overall selection in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

While there have been a dozen or more Tigers drafted over the years, Carraway becomes the highest in school history besting Riley Ferrell's 3rd round selection back in 2015 to the Houston Astros.

"I'm fired up to be a Cub. I think they have an excellent organization and I am going to be a super fit there and can't wait to play at Wrigley," said Carraway.

Burl was a three year letter winner at A&M Consolidated High School and was expecting to have an exceptional junior season at Dallas Baptist leading into the draft, but the pandemic put a sudden halt too it, still his nearly two strikeouts per inning was impressive enough to make him a second round pick.

Carraway said his agent told him that the Cubs had shown a lot of interest in him with their 2nd round pick.

"We knew to keep an eye out for that pic but we weren't sure yet we knew it was going to be close and I actually I went 51st overall and it wasn't until 50th overall was on the clock that my agent called me and told me hey that you're there guy they want you and I said all right let's do it and I hung up with him and walked in just in time to see them announce the pic at 51 so it was really cool," added Carraway.

"There's a million people I could point to. I had an awesome experience at Consol. Made a lot of friends there and had a lot of good coaching. Spent the summer playing with the Texas Twelve. Really enjoyed that had a great group of coaches there too. Obviously I wouldn't be here if it was just me, I've got to give a credit to tons of people out there that helped me get here," wrapped up the highest pick in A&M Consolidated High School history.

Notable A&M Consolidated Tigers drafted by Major League Baseball teams:

2nd round - Burl Carraway - 2020

3rd round - Riley Ferrell - 2015

7th round - Kyle Nicholson - 2007

11th round - Matt Langwell - 2008

16th round - Luke Anders - 2008

20th round - Anthony Hensley - 2000

20th round - Duane Price - 1998

Latest News

Sports

SEC names Kramer Athletes of the Year Award nominees

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Southeastern Conference has announced each of its 14 member institutions' 2019-20 Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year Award nominees. Ally Watt and Shaine Casas are the nominees from Texas A&M.

Texas A&M

Maui Jim Maui Invitational joins ALL IN Challenge with Dream Tournament Package

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Maui Jim Maui Invitational announced today its inclusion in the Fanatics ALL IN Challenge, offering two lucky fans the ultimate event experience for the 2021 tournament. Bids for the College Basketball Getaway begin at $10

News

Ezekiel Elliott, other NFL players test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys player, Ezekiel Elliott, tests positive for coronavirus.

Bombers

Texas Collegiate League encouraged by CSBI’s success

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Texas Collegiate League (TCL) begins their 10-team summer baseball league June 30th. But the TCL won't be the first look at live sports in the Brazos Valley since the Coronavirus pandemic.

High School

Caldwell ISD excited about new turf installation at Hornet Stadium

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By Darryl Bruffett
Caldwell ISD has replaced the natural grass surface at Hornet Stadium with Matrix Turf and had it installed by Hellas, the same company that has installed turf at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and NRG Stadium in Houston.

Latest News

Texas A&M

Texas A&M has three Top 50 picks in MLB Draft

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
Three Texas A&M baseball players were selected in the top 50 of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft.

Texas A&M

Lacy meets media after being selected by Royals

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
Aggie Asa Lacy talked with the media on Thursday after being drafted by the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Texas A&M

Roa Selected in Second Round of MLB Draft

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M junior right-handed pitcher Christian Roa was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Texas A&M

DeLoach Selected in Second Round of MLB Draft

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M junior outfielder Zach DeLoach was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Texas A&M

Texas-Best Nine Aggies Named to 2020 Preseason Dave Campbell’s All-Texas College Team

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Football paced all 12 Texas FBS programs with nine honorees on Texas Football magazine’s 2020 Preseason All-Texas College teams, released Wednesday.