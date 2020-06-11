Carraway makes A&M Consolidated Tiger baseball history with 2nd round selection

Some A&M Consolidated Tiger baseball history was made Thursday as Burl Carraway was selected in the second round by the Chicago Cubs with the 51st overall selection in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

While there have been a dozen or more Tigers drafted over the years, Carraway becomes the highest in school history besting Riley Ferrell's 3rd round selection back in 2015 to the Houston Astros.

"I'm fired up to be a Cub. I think they have an excellent organization and I am going to be a super fit there and can't wait to play at Wrigley," said Carraway.

Burl was a three year letter winner at A&M Consolidated High School and was expecting to have an exceptional junior season at Dallas Baptist leading into the draft, but the pandemic put a sudden halt too it, still his nearly two strikeouts per inning was impressive enough to make him a second round pick.

Carraway said his agent told him that the Cubs had shown a lot of interest in him with their 2nd round pick.

"We knew to keep an eye out for that pic but we weren't sure yet we knew it was going to be close and I actually I went 51st overall and it wasn't until 50th overall was on the clock that my agent called me and told me hey that you're there guy they want you and I said all right let's do it and I hung up with him and walked in just in time to see them announce the pic at 51 so it was really cool," added Carraway.

"There's a million people I could point to. I had an awesome experience at Consol. Made a lot of friends there and had a lot of good coaching. Spent the summer playing with the Texas Twelve. Really enjoyed that had a great group of coaches there too. Obviously I wouldn't be here if it was just me, I've got to give a credit to tons of people out there that helped me get here," wrapped up the highest pick in A&M Consolidated High School history.

Notable A&M Consolidated Tigers drafted by Major League Baseball teams:

2nd round - Burl Carraway - 2020

3rd round - Riley Ferrell - 2015

7th round - Kyle Nicholson - 2007

11th round - Matt Langwell - 2008

16th round - Luke Anders - 2008

20th round - Anthony Hensley - 2000

20th round - Duane Price - 1998

