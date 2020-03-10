Carter Honored as Finalist for Ann Meyers Drysdale Award

Junior guard Chennedy Carter was announced as one of the five finalists for the 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the first time in the two-time All-American’s career to be in the running for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award. This accolade honors the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. Carter will look to become the second player from the SEC to receive the award, after Victoria Vivians (Mississippi State) won in 2018.

The five finalists this season are Aari McDonald (Arizona), Haley Gorecki (Duke), Kathleen Doyle (Iowa), Dana Evans (Louisville) and Chennedy Carter (Texas A&M). The SEC’s active leading scorer leads all nominees with 21.3 points per game.

Carter is on the edge of becoming A&M’s all-time leading scorer, needing only seven points to reach the milestone. The Mansfield, Texas, native is also just 17 points from being distinguished as the only player to reach 2,000 points in program history. The three-time All-SEC first team honoree leads her team with 21.3 points per game. Additionally, the All-American is on a program-best 62 game streak scoring in double digits.

The namesake of the award, Ann Meyers Drysdale, played her collegiate basketball career at UCLA. While playing for the Bruins, Meyers Drysdale became the first player, male or female, to be named to the All-American team in four consecutive seasons. She was the first high school player to make the United States national team, and became the first player drafted in the Women’s Basketball League (WBL) in 1978.

The Selection Committee for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. Fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite finalists when the Starting Five Fan Voting goes live on Friday, March 13 via www.hoophallawards.com

Carter and Texas A&M await the release of the 2020 NCAA Tournament bracket. The selection show will take place on Monday, March 16 at 5 p.m.

