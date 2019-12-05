Carter Named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List

Junior Chennedy Carter of the No. 12 Texas A&M women's basketball team was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List announced by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Thursday afternoon. Members of the association's board of directors chose the players to be included on the list as contenders for the National Player of the Year. Carter is one of 35 student-athletes selected to the watch list from across the country.

Carter currently leads the SEC in scoring with 21.2 points per game and recently moved into the top five on A&M's all-time career scoring list with 1,640 points to date. She has scored in all 71 games of her career and is currently in the midst of a 46-game double-figure scoring streak. The Mansfield, Texas, native is a two-time All-American and two-time First Team All-SEC selection.

Prior to the season, Carter became Texas A&M's first Preseason AP All-American and was named Preseason SEC Player of the Year. She was tabbed for the Wooden Award and Nancy Lieberman Watch Lists earlier this year, and has also been named to the Naismith and Wade Trophy Watch Lists.

The 2019-20 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award winner will be presented at the 2020 NCAA Women's Final Four in New Orleans, along with the Tamika Catchings Award honoring the women's freshman player of the year. The winner will also be honored at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Mon., April 13, 2020.

Carter and the Aggies return to action on Saturday, Dec. 7 as they host Oklahoma State as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Tip is set for 7 p.m. at Reed Arena.