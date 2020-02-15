Carter Named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Top 10, Naismith Midseason List

Junior guard Chennedy Carter of the No. 16 Texas A&M women's basketball team was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Top 10 and the Naismith Trophy Midseason Top 30, as announced by the respective organizations this week.

The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is presented annually by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Coaches Association to the nation's top shooting guard, and the Naismith Trophy is awarded to the women's college basketball player of the year.

Despite missing the past seven games with an ankle injury, Carter leads the Aggies with 21.6 points per game. She is second on the squad with 62 assists, and holds the team's third-best rebounding average (4.8) through 17 games played. The Mansfield, Texas, native returned from injury Thursday night against Vanderbilt and led the Aggies with 18 points, extending her double-figure scoring streak to 56 games. She has put up 20-plus points in 12 games this year, and ranks fourth on A&M's all-time scoring list with 1,860 career points. The junior owns the program record for career 20 and 30-point games with 59 and 11, respectively.

Carter was recently named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20. Prior to the season, she was named the Preseason SEC Player of the Year, as well as an AP Preseason All-American. She also earned a spot on the Wooden, Wade, Naismith, Ann Meyers Drysdale and Nancy Lieberman Award Watch Lists.

Carter and the Aggies return to action on Sunday, Feb. 16 as they travel to No. 25 Tennessee for a 2 p.m. game on ESPN2.