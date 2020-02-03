Carter Named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 List

Junior guard Chennedy Carter of the No. 16 Texas A&M women's basketball team was named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 List, as announced by the organization Monday evening.

Carter leads the Aggies this season, averaging 21.9 points per game, despite missing the last six games with an ankle injury. She is second on the squad with 61 assists on the year, and holds the team's third-best rebounding average (4.9) through 16 games played. The Mansfield, Texas native has scored in double figures in 55 consecutive games and put up 20-plus points in 12 games this year. She ranks fourth on A&M's all-time scoring list with 1,842 career points and owns the program record for career 20- and 30-point games with 59 and 11, respectively.

Prior to the season, Carter was named the Preseason SEC Player of the Year, as well as an AP Preseason All-American. She also earned a spot on the Wooden, Wade, Naismith, Ann Meyers Drysdale and Nancy Lieberman Award Watch Lists.