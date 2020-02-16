Carter Sparks Aggies in Tennessee Road Win

The No. 16 Texas A&M women's basketball team held on to top No. 25 Tennessee, 73-71, at Thompson-Boiling Arena Sunday afternoon. Junior guard Chennedy Carter led the way with a season-high 37 points.

Carter made her first start since returning from injury and got the Aggies (20-5, 8-4 SEC) out to a strong start with big plays on both ends of the floor. Tennessee (17-8, 7-5) responded with a 12-2 run, holding on to a 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

A&M started the second with a 10-2 run to regain the lead. Carter scored nine straight for the Aggies midway through the period to put A&M up seven, its largest lead of the half. A late three by the Lady Vols got Tennessee within three, but senior guard Shambria Washington nailed a three with seven seconds on the clock to give the Aggies a two-possession lead at the break, 36-30.

The Aggies continued to push in the third quarter, extending the lead to double figures. However, a quick 9-2 run got Tennessee back in it before Carter closed out the period with a three-point play that gave A&M a 53-47 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.

Play went back-and-forth throughout the fourth quarter and Tennessee was able to get within three with 32 seconds on the clock. Three late free throws by the Aggies kept the lead out of reach for the Lady Volunteers late in the game, and secured the victory for the Maroon and White.

TEAM NOTES

A&M forced the Lady Vols to commit 16 turnovers in the game, scoring 19 points off the mishaps.

The Aggies were 28-for-33 from the free throw line, recording a season high in free throws made (28).

A&M used a starting lineup of Shambria Washington, Chennedy Carter, Kayla Wells, N'dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the 18th time this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Junior guard Chennedy Carter extended her double digit scoring streak to 57 games, putting up 37 points, 17 coming in the first half.

This was the 12th 30-point game of her career.

Senior guard Shambria Washington helped lead the way with 10 points, her sixth game in double figures this season.

Junior forward N'dea Jones grabbed double-digit rebounds (16) for the 13th straight game and 19th of the season.

As the Aggies moved to 20-5 on the year, head coach Gary Blair earned his 15th consecutive 20-win season and the 29th 20-win season of his head coach career.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M will remain on the road this week, travelling to Georgia on Thursday, Feb. 20 for a 6 p.m. game.