Carter 'clearly capable of being a big time scoring threat in the WNBA'

It's draft week for the WNBA, and Aggie star guard Chennedy Carter is preparing to become the highest draft pick in program history at Texas A&M. The latest mock draft from ESPN has Carter going 4th overall to Atlanta.

Carter was just 7 points shy of being the Aggies' all-time leading scorer. In her junior season, that was cut short by not only coronavirus pandemic, but also an ankle injury, Carter averaged over 21 points per game and is a proven scorer.

ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo feels Carter's scoring ability should translate very well at the next level. "Chennedy Carter's talent obviously translates very well. Her ability to score. Her effectiveness in the pick and roll game. You hear some people call her generational talent. This is a player that is clearly capable of being a big time scoring threat in the WNBA," commended Lobo. "It will be interesting to see once we have a season how she does another facets of her game. Getting teammates involved. How she does that on the defensive end of the floor. Without question her scoring ability is right there in terms of WNBA talent," Lobo added.

The WNBA Draft will be held virtually for the first time on ESPN beginning Friday at 6:00pm CT.

