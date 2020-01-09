Carter injures ankle in first half as No. 10 Texas A&M loses to LSU 57-54

Texas A&M All American guard Chennedy Carter came down on her left ankle awkwardly in the 2nd quarter and had to be helped off the floor during Thursday night's game against LSU.

Carter would return to the A&M bench early in the 3rd quarter wearing a 'boot' on her left foot and would not play the remainder of the game and with their leading scorer injured the Aggies saw their 9 game winning streak snapped 57-54. Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair said after game that Carter had a sprained ankle and could not put any weight on it.

N'Dea Jones lead the Aggies in scoring with 19 points. Her layup with 6:42 remaining would put the Aggies up 52-48, but that would be the last field goal Texas A&M would make. Kayla Wells would hit a pair of free throws to close out the A&M's scoring.

LSU got 12 points from Jailin Cherry.

The Aggies will return to the court next Thursday when they'll travel to Lexington to take on Kentucky.