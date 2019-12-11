Carter leads 11th ranked A&M past previously unbeaten TCU 70-68

All-American Chennedy Carter scored the final seven points of the game, including the game-winning layup with 3 seconds to play, as No. 11 Texas A&M edged previously unbeaten TCU 70-68 Wednesday night at Reed Arena.

In a game in which no team led by more than seven all night, the Aggies (8-1) found themselves down 66-61 with 3:24 to play. After N'dea Jones sunk a layup to pull A&M within three, Carter tied the game with 76 seconds to go on a long 3-pointer from the left elbow.

Shambria Washington then forced a turnover on the ensuing possession, setting up a go-ahead layup by Carter with 32 seconds to go. TCU (7-1) would answer though as Jayde Woods tied the game at 68 on a drive through the lane with 12.6 to play.

Following an A&M timeout, Carter held the ball atop the key and then drove the lane past several defenders before sinking the floater from inside 10 feet to put the Aggies ahead. TCU was unable to get a shot off on its final possession and time expired.

The Aggies capitalized on seven Horned Frogs turnovers in the first quarter to open up a 19-12 lead, but TCU hit a pair of threes to start the second frame and jumped right back into the contest--eventually chipping away and sending the game into the locker room tied at 34.

TEAM NOTES

· Five Aggies scored in double figures for the first time this year.

· Texas A&M dominated TCU in the paint, outscoring the Horned Frogs 42-24.

· After TCU made five three pointers in the first half, Texas A&M locked down on defense and only allowed one three pointer in the second half.

· The Aggies made the game-winning shot with 3.0 seconds left, marking the second time this season they have decided the game in the final seconds, after Ciera Johnson made a game-winning layup to beat Rice.

· Texas A&M used a starting lineup of Chennedy Carter, Shambria Washington, Kayla Wells, N'dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the ninth time this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Junior guard Chennedy Carter led the Aggies with 25 points, notching her seventh 20+ point game this season.

· Carter extended her double-figure scoring streak to 48 games, and scored in double-figures in 73 of her 74 career games.

· Junior forward N'dea Jones recorded her first double-double this season, scoring 11 points and grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds. This is the fourth time this season she has recorded double-digit rebounds, and the first time in back-to-back games.

· Jones also blocked a season-high three shots.

· Junior guard Kayla Wells recorded 10 points, which is the fourth straight game she's scored in double-digits. She also played in a season-high 36 minutes.

· Junior forward Ciera Johnson scored 10 points, reaching double figures for the sixth time this season.

· Senior guard Shambria Washington tied her season-high in points with 10.

· Head coach Gary Blair earned the 799th victory of his career after topping TCU.

UP NEXT

The Aggies will host Houston on December 15th at Reed Arena at 1 p.m.