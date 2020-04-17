Carter makes history, selected 4th overall in WNBA Draft

Former Texas A&M Guard Chennedy Carter was selected 4th overall in the WNBA Draft to the Atlanta Dream Friday night. This makes Carter the highest WNBA draft pick in Aggie history, eclipsing Kelsey Bone who went 5th back in 2013.

Carter lived up to her number 6 recruiting ranking as the 2nd best point guard coming out of high school in 2017. She was a unanimous selection for National Freshman of the Year and averaged 23 points per game her freshman season.

Carter showed she was not a one season wonder, by again averaging 23 points a game during her sophomore season and improved her rebounding ability by pulling down a season high 138 boards.

Despite missing seven games due to a pretty severe ankle injury that she says is completely healed, Chennedy still averaged 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists this year and reduced her number of turnovers by almost 40.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft was held virtually on ESPN as the draftees participated remotely.

Gary Blair Quote

“Chennedy Carter has had a great career, not only at Texas A&M, but with USA basketball. She has been a great role model and helped the way young ladies look up to college athletics.

I’ve coached since 1980 in college basketball. I’ve never had a guard that can create offense as fast and efficient as Chennedy does for herself and others with her passing and ball handling.

She will become a great pro because of her passion and her quest to improve her game in every aspect. Number three will be missed but never forgotten at Texas A&M.”

Aggies Drafted Throughout the Years

Year - Player - Team - Round - Pick

2001 - Jaynetta Saunders - Cleveland Rockers - 2nd - 27

2004 - Toccara Williams - San Antonio Silver Stars - 3rd - 34

2008 - Morenike Atunrase - Atlanta Dream - 2nd - 24

2008 - A’Quonesia Franklin - Sacramento Monarchs - 3rd - 38

2009 - Danielle Gant - Chicago Sky - 2nd - 16

2010 - Tanisha Smith - Seattle Storm - 2nd - 22

2011 - Sydney Colson - Connecticut Sun - 2nd - 16

2011 - Danielle Adams - San Antonio Silver Stars - 2nd - 20

2012 - Tyra White - Los Angeles Sparks - 2nd - 16

2012 - Sydney Carter - Chicago Sky - 3rd - 27

2013 - Kelsey Bone - New York Liberty - 1st - 5

2016 Courtney Walker - Atlanta Dream - 2nd - 16

2016 - Jordan Jones - Chicago Sky - 3rd - 34

2020 - Chennedy Carter - Atlanta Dream - 1st - 4