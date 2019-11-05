Carter named to Wooden Award Top 30 Watch List

Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter was named to John R. Wooden Award Women's Preseason Top 30 Watch List, as announced by the organization Tuesday afternoon. The list is comprised of 30 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for college basketball's most prestigious honor. The list is chosen by a preseason poll of national women's college basketball media members.

Carter, a two-time All-American and two-time First Team All-SEC selection, is the nation's active career leader in scoring average at 23.0 points per game. She averaged 23.3 points in 2018-19, then led the NCAA Tournament with 30.7 points per game. The Mansfield, Texas, native added 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game last year.

The watch list recognition is one of many preseason accolades for Carter, who was selected as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year. She was also named to the Lieberman Award Preseason Watch List for the second straight season and garnered Preseason AP All-America honors.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2020 John R. Wooden Award Women's Player of the Year presented by Wendy's. Players not chosen to the preseason list are still eligible for the Wooden Award midseason list, late season list, and the National Ballot. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award. Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games. The Wooden Award All American Team™ will be announced the week of the "Elite Eight" round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2020 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy's during the ESPN College Basketball Awards on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Carter and the Aggies begin their season tonight, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m., as they host Little Rock on SEC Network Plus.