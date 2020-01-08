Carter named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list

Junior guard Chennedy Carter of the No. 10 Texas A&M women's basketball team was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 List, as announced by the organization Wednesday evening.

Carter ranks sixth in the nation and second in the SEC in scoring, putting up 22.5 points per game. She has helped A&M get out to its best start, 14-1, since the 2010-11 season, leading the team in scoring 12 times and dishing out team-best assist totals in the three remaining games. The Mansfield, Texas native has scored in double figures in 54 consecutive games and put up 20-plus points in 12 of A&M's 15 games this year. She ranks fourth on A&M's all-time scoring list with 1,830 career points and owns the program records for career 20- and 30-point games with 59 and 11, respectively.

Prior to the season, Carter was named the Preseason SEC Player of the Year, as well as an AP Preseason All-American. She also earned a spot on the Wooden, Wade, Naismith, Ann Meyers Drysdale and Nancy Lieberman Award Watch Lists.

Carter and the Aggies return to action on Thursday, Jan. 9 as they take on LSU at Reed Arena at 8 p.m. The game will air on SEC Network and can be heard locally on The Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM.