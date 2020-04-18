Carter prepared for WNBA after playing for Blair

Chennedy Carter made history Friday night as the highest WNBA draft pick in Texas A&M history. Her dream came true as the Atlanta Dream selected her with the 4th overall pick. Her new head coach, Nicki Collen, believes Carter is ready to make the jump because of her time at Texas A&M.

Carter wrapped up her collegiate career just seven points shy from being the leading scorer in Aggie history. The three-time All-American averaged 22.5 points this season, the highest average by any player in this year's draft class.

The Mansfield product became the 14th Aggie selected in the WNBA Draft and the third to be taken by the Dream.

Atlanta's Head Coach Nicki Collen says she's very familiar with A&M's Coach Gary Blair, and her husband has even coached with and against Blair at Arkansas. Collen says Carter is already prepared for the big league after playing in Blair's system the past three years.

"I really think the advantage that comes with playing for Gary Blair, both on the offensive side and the defensive side with Starkey, is they're very game plan-oriented. Gary's going to dial stuff up in a timeout. Nobody loves the diagram stuff and a clipboard out of a ATO anymore than Gary, so she'll have been in situations that are half-court related. Our league can come down to those ATO type situations and how you execute. I think she's used to executing at a high level," explained Collen. "She's played at a high level all the way through. She's had good coaching. She hasn't just been given the reigns and said do whatever you want, even though at times it certainly looks like she takes over games and kind of does her own thing. I think a lot of that is within the context of playing the way he wants her to," Collen added.

The WNBA regular season was originally scheduled to tip-off on May 15th, but that's been postponed due to COVID-19.

