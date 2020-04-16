Carter preparing for when her professional careers tips off on eve of WNBA Draft

The WNBA Draft will take place Friday evening and Texas A&M All America Guard Chennedy Carter will certainly hear her named called during the virtual draft.

Carter finished her Aggie career having earned 8 All American citations, tops at Texas A&M.

She was number two in career scoring and if she is drafted in the top four will be the highest draft pick in school history.

Chennedy has tried to not think about the draft and instead has been working to be ready when the WNBA is given to go ahead to tip off the 2020 season.

"Yeah I've been conditioning, eating right, and taking this time to really recover and watch my body," said Carter. "I've been working out still even though we are technically dealing with this (COVID-19). We still can find a way to stay in shape. Find a way to dribble the ball find a way to work on your game anyway and anyhow. I'm doing that the best way I can and still practicing social distancing. It's been a lot of work, but I'm having fun with it," wrapped up Carter.

The WNBA Draft will tip off Friday at 6pm. KBTX Sports will have reaction from Chennedy about her new team Friday night at 10pm.