Carter ready to prove she's more than just a scorer

Former Texas A&M Guard Chennedy Carter was selected 4th overall by the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA Draft, making her the highest drafted Aggie in WNBA history. Now, Carter's ready to prove what she can contribute at the next level.

Carter averaged 22.5 points he junior season, the most by any member of the 2020 draft class. While the three time All-American is known for her ability to score and create her shot, both carter and her new coach Nicki Collen believe there's a lot of other underrated aspects to Carter's game.

"I think I'll do everything in my abilities to make sure the team is successful. I think that I am a great passer. And I think that my passing ability could get better. I'm sure there's a lot of things that I need to work on, and I think there's a lot of things that people don't see. I think with this opportunity that presents itself, it gives everyone a fresh start. All the rookies that got drafted, congratulations to everyone. I'm ready to get to work," exclaimed Carter.

"Chennedy is that point guard that we needed depth and talent and ability to score and make us a better offensive team. I think when Chennedy realizes that she's capable of playing at both ends, I think she's more than capable of being a great defender as well," explained Collen. "She's got great feet. She's incredibly strong through her upper body. She shouldn't be screened if she makes up her mind to not be screened," Collen added.

Carter is the 14th Aggie to ever be drafted to the WNBA, and the third Aggie to be selected by the Atlanta Dream.