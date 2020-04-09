Carter says playing in the WNBA will make a dream come true

Chennedy Carter says she can't remember a time in her life when playing professional basketball wasn't her dream. Next Friday the WNBA will hold their draft and Chennedy should see that dream come true.

Carter is listed as the fourth best player in the draft according to ESPN and should she go in the top 4 she would be the highest Aggie ever drafted in the WNBA.

During her 3 years in an A&M uniform she scored over 19 hundred points and was named to a record 8 All American teams during her time in Aggieland.

Chennedy says the coronavirus pandemic has given her more time to rest and take care of her body and feels the ankle injury that kept her out for 7 games is completely healed.

"My ankle is good," said Carter.

"Due to the corona virus, it's kinda a blessing in disguise because I'm getting a lot of time to rest, heal up, prepare and workout. I'm getting a lot of free time to take care of my body," ended Carter.

Chennedy says she was on track to obtain her degree in Sports Management and Leadership next May and promised her family that she would eventually finish school and get that degree.