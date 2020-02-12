Carter's status remains unchanged - Blair says last month has been a challenge

Thursday night the 16th ranked Texas A&M women's basketball team will host Vanderbilt at Reed Arena and according to Head Coach Gary Blair the playing status of All American guard Chennedy Carter will again be a game time decision.

It she does not play it will be her 8th consecutive game to miss due to a grade 2 ankle sprain suffered in the first half of the LSU game back on January 9th.

Certainly Carter's absence was felt on Sunday in the Aggies 12 point loss to No. 6 Mississippi State in Starkville.

Carter has been practicing with the team, but Blair says she doesn't feel like she can play at the level she wants to play at.

The hall of fame coach says she is working with doctors, but he doesn't know when her ankle will feel well enough for her to play. He says the last 3-4 weeks have been tough without her.

"It's been very challenging, but what has been more challenging is finding a way to win in the SEC knowing that this league is so strong top to bottom. Particularly the top seven that are supposedly going to be NCAA teams if we all can live up to it with whatever we have 6 or 7 games left," says Blair.

Thursday's game against Vanderbilt will tip off at 8pm at Reed Arena. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.