Caruso speaks on suspended NBA season

College Station's own Alex Caruso spoke on this unexpected off-season for him. He's "eagerly waiting to get back on a basketball court."

It's been just over a week since sports around the world were put on hiatus. The NBA was the first league to really start the suspensions and cancellations when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Since then, several other athletes have tested positive, including a couple of Los Angeles Lakers. Caruso says he's healthy and doing fine out in LA, but things are definitely different now.

Caruso's last season with the Aggies was their last trip to the Sweet Sixteen four years ago. Caruso has spent the past three years with the Los Angeles Lakers, and this season the Lakers have the best record in the West.

The Aggie alum says it's been difficult with the season suspended, especially since he can't even use the gym or team training facilities.

"Not a gym. We have to be on quarantine. That was the recommendation, the 14 day quarantine after they figured out somebody on the team had it. I'm doing all homework nowadays. I'm looking forward to, eagerly, getting back on the basketball court," explained Caruso.

