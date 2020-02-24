Cavalry FC announce tryouts

­Entering their fourth season of play in the Brazos Valley, the Cavalry FC will be hosting tryouts for the upcoming 2020 season in an effort to add a larger local presence to the roster to showcase the talent in the community. Tryouts will be held at Travis Field on Sunday, March 8th.

The Cavalry will be looking to add pieces to a talented roster that is already being built by the new coaching staff. The 2020 season will bring about a lot of new changes to the Cavalry, however, the goal of being division champions has not changed. This summer, the Cavalry will be in search of a second straight USL2 Mid-South Division title and potentially more.

The tryouts will be divided into two sessions, the first comprising of an assessment of fitness and skill evaluated by the Cavalry coaching staff, followed by an afternoon session that will be invitation only.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 8th | Morning Session: 10am-12pm | *Afternoon Session: 4-6pm

Lo­cation: Travis Field, 2200 Bomber Dr, Bryan, TX 77801

Registration Fees: $75 | NO WALK-IN REGISTRATION

Age Requirement: Men ages 16+ are eligible to participate

Attire & Equipment: Cleats, shin guards, and tall socks (Gloves for Goalkeepers)

