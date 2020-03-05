Cavalry hire Brazos Valley Own as new Head Coach

After finishing a successful season in the USL League 2 Mid-South division, the Cavalry are bringing in a Brazos Valley local and Texas A&M Aggie as their new head coach in their fourth season of USL League 2 play. Coach Gareth Glick was introduced by the Cavalry this morning at their press conference sponsored by College Station Mercedes. Glick brings a wealth of coaching experience to the Cavalry having spent multiple seasons at the youth and high school levels and is currently with the United States Olympic Development Program (ODP).

When asked about the new hire, Uri Geva, owner of the Brazos Valley Cavalry, said “Hiring Coach Glick was an easy decision for us. He understands our mission of trying to develop and grow the sport of soccer in the Brazos Valley community. This season, more than ever, the Cavalry are all about being local- and nothing more local than having an Aggie lead our program.”

Graduating from Texas A&M in 2003 and completing his Masters in ‘05, Gareth Glick became Willis High School head coach racking up three District Coach of the Year titles, five playoff appearances, and two district championships - all in the span of seven seasons. Remaining in the Conroe areas, Glick took over the Oak Ridge High School soccer program in 2013 which had been suffering from a playoff drought dating back to ’04. During his six-year tenure, Glick took the War Eagles to three consecutive playoff appearances.

In 2010, Coach Glick became an Olympic Development Program (ODP) staff coach for the South Texas Youth Soccer Association (STYSA) and then Lead Senior Boys coach in 2014. Last January, Glick was named the Director of Player Development for South Texas.

Attending Texas A&M and spending the past twelve years of his professional career in South Texas, Coach Glick remains in the region and returns home to the Brazos Valley community as the Cavalry Head Coach. Get ready to welcome Coach Glick and the Cavalry back to Travis Field on Friday May 22nd as they host Texas United at 7:30!