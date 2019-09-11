Celine Markert honors Yoakum’s Jay Quinney in Extra Yard for Teachers

The College Football Playoff Foundation is partnering with the Southeastern Conference to recognize teachers through the CFP Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers platform.

A member of the Aggie track and field program will represent Texas A&M in this endeavor for the second consecutive year. Celine Markert, a Texas A&M senior who will graduate this December in Kinesiology, selected Jay Quinney of Yoakum High School as the teacher who impacted her life.

“I chose Mr. Quinney because he was a teacher who cared not only about academics, but about the student themselves,” said Markert. “As a future educator, I hope I can create similar relationships and impact a student’s education in the way he did for me.

“I appreciate everything he did to help me through high school, inside and outside of the classroom, as well as his support and encouragement after graduation.”

Markert is currently a student-teacher in Goliad, Texas, this fall semester, alternating between elementary, junior high and high school classes. As a graduate of Yoakum High School, she was taught by Quinney in math classes during her sophomore and senior years.

“My interest in teaching in the math field is due to Mr. Quinney, because he helped me connect with it and understand it more,” noted Markert.

In her final season of competing with Texas A&M this past spring, Markert scored at the SEC Championships placing seventh in the javelin. She also contested three other events for the Aggies in the conference meet – shot put, discus and hammer.

Over her collegiate career Markert competed in all five throwing events and ranks among the A&M all-time top 12 list in multiple disciplines – indoor shot put (No. 3 performer), outdoor shot put (No. 6), discus (No. 8), hammer (No. 7), and weight throw (No. 11).

The SEC worked with its 14 institutions to identify student-athletes from eight different sports who have had a teacher that greatly impacted his or her life. Each of the educators will be honored through a testimonial by the respective student-athlete which will air on SEC Nation, the SEC Network’s traveling pregame show, during the college football regular season. The student-athlete video tributes will also be featured weekly on social media and SECNetwork.com.

In addition, the elementary, middle and high schools being recognized as part of the program will receive a $10,000 grant from the CFP Foundation and the SEC to use towards the purchase of classroom supplies and materials through Donorschoose.org.

"The Southeastern Conference is proud of its continued association with the College Football Playoff Foundation and the opportunity to recognize outstanding teachers who have made a significant impact on the lives of our student-athletes,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Through the Extra Yard for Teachers initiative the SEC is able to honor teachers in a significant way and support the important work conducted in classrooms across our footprint.”

The 2019-20 participants are listed below.

University

Student-Athlete

Sport

Teacher

School

Alabama

Elissa Brown

Softball

Rosa Stokes

Elmore County HS

Arkansas

Carly Holland

Swimming & Diving

Julie Kramer

Washington Junior High

Auburn

Jacob Quattlebaum

Football

Nick Ciuzio

Enterprise HS

Florida

Freddie Swain

Football

Elaine Smith

(Evergreen Elementary)

North Marion HS

Georgia

Jake Fromm

Football

Jamie Stewart

Perry HS

Kentucky

Zach Norris

Men's Golf

Heather Madden

Jackson County HS

LSU

Javonte Smart

Men's Basketball

Amy King

Howell Park Elementary

Ole Miss

Caleb Warren

Football

Betty Luke

Nanih Waiya HS

Mississippi State

Hayden Oswalt

Women's Soccer

Whitney McBeth Rollins (Sumrall HS)

Clinton HS

Missouri

Jordan Roundtree

Women's Basketball

Romona Miller

Kirkwood HS

South Carolina

Bryan Edwards

Football

Claudine Scholfield

Conway HS

Tennessee

Cailin Hannon

Softball

Jennifer Beasley &

Shelley Stice

Centennial HS

Texas A&M

Celine Markert

Women's Track & Field

Jay Quinney

(Yoakum Junior High)

Yoakum HS

Vanderbilt

Jayden Harrison

Football

Katherine Bell

Pearl - Cohn Entertainment Magnet