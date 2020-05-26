Center for Student-Athlete Services Earns Advising Team Award

The Texas A&M Center for Student-Athlete Services (CSAS) was awarded the 2020 Advising Team Award as announced by the Texas A&M University Advisors and Counselors (UAC).

The CSAS assisted its student-athletes to a record-breaking spring, boasting a 3.4 semester grade-point average and seeing 390 student-athletes earn AD Honor Roll recognition for posting a 3.0 GPA or higher. Additionally, for the first time on record, the Aggies turned in a cumulative GPA above 3.0.

"The Center for Student-Athlete Services is extremely proud to receive the 2020 Advising Team Award," Senior Associate Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. "We pride ourselves on being great campus partners while providing a first-class experience for our student-athletes. This recognition demonstrates our commitment to student-athlete services and alignment with the overall mission of the University".

The purpose of the Advising Team Award is to recognize the group that has made notable and outstanding contributions towards student advising. The contributions can be through an advising team's support of advisor professional development, enhancement of communication methods between advisors, advisor training, and development of programs. Excellent student advising contributes to the overall improvement of our educational environment.

"Congratulations to Joe Fields and our incredible Student-Athlete Services team for being recognized by their peers," Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. "One of our primary objectives is to make sure the student-athlete experience is the best in all of college athletics, and equipping students to succeed at a higher level is always a priority. Their dedication to excellence, going the extra distance for all student-athletes and enabling them to compete at the highest level has allowed us to have our best academic year in the history of Texas A&M Athletics."

This is the ninth year of the Advising Team Award and the first for the CSAS. For earning the honor, CSAS receives a team plaque and a cash award of $500 for professional development or training at the UAC Awards Breakfast.