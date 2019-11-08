Centerville tops Leon in Friday football, 30-22

Centerville was at home Friday night looking to secure their district championship against Leon.

It turned out to be a very exciting first half.

Leon's offense was looking hot. Jacob Robinson pitched to Harris Sherrod. He scooted 30 yards to the end zone to tie the score up 6-6.

But Centerville would come alive again during the second quarter.

During their final drive before the half the Tigers set up for a field goal, but do a passing play instead.

Quarterback Dillon Denman scooted right, and sheds a tackler to keep the play alive. He threw deep into the waiting arms of Clayton Bell in the end zone.

Centerville would get the two point conversion to tie things 14-14 at the half.

Centerville would win district Friday night.

Final score: Leon 22, Centerville 30.

Leon Cougars (3-7, 3-2)

Centerville Tigers (6-3, 5-0)

