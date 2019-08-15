Chausse named to Preseason All-SLC Team

Sophomore outside hitter Breanne Chausse was named to the preseason all-Southland Conference second team, per a release from league officials on Thursday.

An honorable mention all-SLC performer in as a true freshman in 2018, the Coppell native burst on to the scene last year by averaging 2.51 kills per set and hitting at a .212 clip in leading the Bearkats to a 22-8 record and third-place finish in the Southland standings.

She reached double figures in kills in 13 matches, including a season-best 16 kills in a win over New Orleans before going on to finish with 266 total kills for the year.

Chausse and the rest of the Bearkats opened up fall camp on Monday in preparation for the upcoming 2019 season. They are scheduled for an exhibition match at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum on August 23.

The Bearkats will kick off the 2019 regular season on August 30-31 in Huntsville when they host the 42nd Annual Bearkat Invitational at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.