Chennedy Carter Named AP All-American

Junior guard Chennedy Carter was named to the Associated Press All-American Second Team on Thursday afternoon. This is the third straight season she has been honored as an AP All-American.

Carter becomes just the second player in program history to be named an AP All-American three times in their career (Courtney Walker – 2013-16). Additionally, the three-time All-American is the first Aggie to earn the distinction in the first three years of their career. Her All-American honor is the 18th in women’s basketball history, and is the first Aggie to be placed on the AP All-America second team.

The Mansfield, Texas, native holds the A&M records in double-digit scoring streak (62), 20 point games (62) and 30 point games (12). The three-time All-SEC first teamer needs just seven points to become A&M’s all-time leading scorer, and 17 points to reach 2,000 in her career.

Carter’s season was highlighted with a 37-point performance to knock off ranked Tennessee in Nashville, Tenn. This is the most points scored by an Aggie in an SEC game in program history. She also set the collegiate record for points scored against the USA National Team, when she poured in 34 against all-time greats like Seimone Augustus, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and many more.