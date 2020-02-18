Chennedy Carter Named SEC Co-Player of the Week

Texas A&M All-American Chennedy Carter was named Co Player of the Week by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday morning, after averaging 27.5 points per game in a pair of wins last week for the Aggies.

Carter, a junior from Mansfield, Texas, was dominant in her return to the court after missing seven games due to an ankle injury. The Preseason SEC Player of the Year scored a season-high 37 points in a road victory over No. 25 Tennessee. Carter also sank 14 of 16 free throws to help secure the victory over the Lady Vols.

The two-time All-SEC honoree recorded 18 points off the bench, leading all scorers in a blowout win over Vanderbilt last Thursday. The junior did her damage against the Commodores in just 22 minutes of action.

Carter extended her record double-digit scoring streak to 57 consecutive games and locked in the 12th 30+ point game of her career.

This is Carter’s first SEC Player of the Week honor this season and the third of her career.

Up Next

Carter and the Aggies return to action on Thursday, Feb. 20 as they travel to Georgia for a 6 p.m. CT game on SECN+.

