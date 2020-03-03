Chennedy Carter, N’dea Jones Named to All-SEC First Team

Juniors Chennedy Carter and N’dea Jones were named to the All-Southeastern Conference First Team the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Carter and Jones are the first pair of Aggies to be named to the All-SEC First Team in the same season. The duo becomes the 18th and 19th All-Conference first team selections in A&M history. The Maroon and White have now had an All-SEC first team player in seven of the first eight years of being in the SEC.

For All-American Carter this is the third All-SEC first team selection. The Mansfield, Texas, native now joins Courtney Walker (2013-16) as the only players in program history to garner three first team all-conference selections, and is the first to do it in the first three years of a career. The SEC’s active leading scorer is second in the league in points per game (21.3), despite missing seven games due to injury. Carter needs just 30 points to become A&M’s all-time scoring champ, and 40 points to become the first player to reach 2,000 career points in Aggie history.

Carter won Co-SEC Player of the Week after dropping a season-high 37 points on Tennessee, and 18 points off the bench in just 22 minutes of action versus Vanderbilt. The three-time first team honoree continues to build on her program record 61 consecutive double-digit scoring games.

This is Jones’s first time being named to the All-SEC First Team. She currently leads the SEC in rebounds (340), rebounds per game (11.7) and defensive rebounds per game (8.0). The Lawrenceville, Ga., native is second in the league in double-doubles with 15, and has grabbed double-digit rebounds in 17 consecutive games. Jones had a career-best stretch (12/29-2/16) of 12 games straight where she recorded a double-double. In SEC play the junior is pulling down a staggering 13.1 boards per game.

During Jones’s dominance in SEC play, the junior posted 13 points and 20 rebounds at Georgia. She also scored 22 and grabbed 14 boards in a victory at Arkansas. Jones needs just 60 rebounds this year to become the second player in program history to pull down 400 rebounds in a season.

First Team All-SEC

Alexis Tolefree Arkansas

Unique Thompson Auburn

Rhyne Howard Kentucky

Aliyah Boston South Carolina

Tyasha Harris South Carolina

Rennia Davis Tennessee

Chennedy Carter Texas A&M

N'dea Jones Texas A&M

Second Team All-SEC

Jasmine Walker Alabama

Chelsea Dungee Arkansas

Ayana Mitchell LSU

Khayla Pointer LSU

Jessika Carter Mississippi State

Jordan Danberry Mississippi State

Rickea Jackson Mississippi State

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan South Carolina

All-Freshman Team

Lavender Briggs Florida

Rickea Jackson Mississippi State

Aijha Blackwell Missouri

Hayley Frank Missouri

Aliyah Boston South Carolina

Zia Cooke South Carolina

Jordan Horston Tennessee

Koi Love Vanderbilt

All-Defensive Team

Que Morrison Georgia

Rhyne Howard Kentucky

Faustine Aifuwa LSU

Jordan Danberry Mississippi State

Aliyah Boston South Carolina

Jordyn Cambridge Vanderbilt

Player of the Year – Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year – Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Defensive Player of the Year – Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

6th Woman of the Year – Chasity Patterson, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Jordan Lewis, Alabama

Coach of the Year – Dawn Staley, South Carolina

Up Next

The two All-SEC First Team selections and the Aggies return to action on Friday, March 6 as they travel to Greenville, S.C., for the quarterfinal game of the SEC Tournament. The game will be on the SEC Network and will tip-off at approximately 2:15 p.m. ET.

For complete coverage of Texas A&M women's basketball, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @AggieWBB (Twitter) and @aggiewbb (Instagram) or visit the official home Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.