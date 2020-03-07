Chennedy Carter named to John R. Wooden Award National Ballot

The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced that A&M junior guard Chennedy Carter was named to its 2020 Women’s National Ballot for the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® on Saturday morning.

For Carter, this is the second time being put on the Wooden Award National Ballot. The SEC’s active leading scorer is just coming off a third consecutive selection to the All-SEC First Team, making her the first player in A&M history to earn the accolade in her first three seasons.

Carter is on the edge of becoming A&M’s all-time leading scorer, needing only seven points to reach the milestone. The Mansfield, Texas, native is also just 17 points from being distinguished as the only player to reach 2,000 points in program history. The three-time All-SEC first team honoree leads her team with 21.3 points per game. Additionally, the All-American is on a program-best 63 game streak scoring in double digits.

The national ballot is selected by the Wooden Award National Advisory Board. The National Ballot consists of 15 student-athletes who are candidates for the Wooden Award All American Team™ and Wooden Award Trophy as the most outstanding college basketball player in the United States. Voting will take place from March 17th to March 24th, and voters take into consideration a player’s entire season of play, as well as the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

John R. Wooden Award

Presented By Wendy’s

2019-20 Women’s National Ballot

Name School Conference Height Class Position

Aliyah Boston South Carolina SEC 6-5 Fr. F

Chennedy Carter Texas A&M SEC 5-7 Jr. G

Kaila Charles Maryland Big Ten 6-1 Sr. G

Lauren Cox Baylor Big 12 6-4 Sr. F

Elissa Cunane NC State ACC 6-5 So. C

Dana Evans Louisville ACC 5-6 Jr. G

Tyasha Harris South Carolina SEC 5-10 Sr. G

Ruthy Hebard Oregon Pac-12 6-4 Sr. F

Rhyne Howard Kentucky SEC 6-2 So. G

Sabrina Ionescu# Oregon Pac-12 5-11 Sr. G

Aari McDonald Arizona Pac-12 5-6 Jr. G

Michaela Onyenwere UCLA Pac-12 6-0 Jr. F

Mikayla Pivec Oregon State Pac-12 5-10 Sr. G

Satou Sabally Oregon Pac-12 6-4 Jr. F

Megan Walker Connecticut American 6-1 Jr. F

# indicates player was selected as the 2018-19 Wooden Award Winner

Up Next

Carter and Texas A&M await the release of the 2020 NCAA Tournament bracket. The selection show will take place on Monday, March 16 at 5 p.m.