Chennedy Carter named to WBCA All-America Team

ATLANTA – Chennedy Carter was named to the 10-player All-American Team by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday morning for the first time in her career.
The All-American becomes just the second player in program history to be named to the WBCA’s 10-player All-American Team. Danielle Adams earned A&M’s selection during the 2010-11 national championship season.
This is now the eighth separate All-American honor (WBCA – 3, AP – 3, USBWA – 2) for the Mansfield, Texas, native. This is the gold standard for the program, with the next closest players at five each (Danielle Adams, Courtney Walker).
This accolade will cap off Carter’s career as she announced that she would forgo her senior season and enter the 2020 WNBA Draft this past Sunday. Carter is expected to be drafted within the top-five picks of the first round. The draft will take place virtually on April 17 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
The Aggie legend holds the A&M records in double-digit scoring streak (62), 20 point games (62) and 30 point games (12). The three-time All-SEC first teamer is the second leading scorer in A&M history with 1,983 points.
Carter’s season was highlighted with a 37-point performance to knock off ranked Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. This is the most points scored by an Aggie in an SEC game in program history. She also set the collegiate record for points scored against the USA National Team, when she poured in 34 against all-time greats like Seimone Augustus, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and many more.
For complete coverage of Texas A&M women’s basketball, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @AggieWBB (Twitter), @aggiewbb (Instagram) and @AggieWomensHoops (Facebook) or visit the official home Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.
2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-Americans:
Name School
Chennedy Carter Texas A&M University
Lauren Cox Baylor University
Kathleen Doyle University of Iowa
Dana Evans University of Louisville
Tyasha Harris University of South Carolina
Ruthy Hebard University of Oregon
Sabrina Ionescu University of Oregon
Aari McDonald University of Arizona
Satou Sabally University of Oregon
Megan Walker University of Connecticut
2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mention:
Name School
Bella Alarie Princeton University
Grace Berger Indiana University
Aliyah Boston University of South Carolina
Brittany Brewer Texas Tech University
Jessika Carter Mississippi State University
Bre Cavanaugh Fordham University
Kaila Charles University of Maryland
Te’a Cooper Baylor University
Elissa Cunane North Carolina State University
Crystal Dangerfield University of Connecticut
Rennia Davis University of Tennessee
Nicki Ekhomu Florida State University
Kiah Gillespie Florida State University
Haley Gorecki Duke University
Vivian Gray Oklahoma State University
Arella Guirantes Rutgers University
Naz Hillmon University of Michigan
Becca Hittner Drake University
Rhyne Howard University of Kentucky
Rickea Jackson Mississippi State University
Keri Jewett-Giles Florida Gulf Coast University
Ashley Joens Iowa State University
Stella Johnson Rider University
Jazmine Jones University of Louisville
Dorka Juhasz Ohio State University
Antoinette Miller University of Cincinnati
Beatrice Mompremier University of Miami (FL)
Olivia Nelson-Ododa University of Connecticut
Erica Ogwumike Rice University
Michaela Onyenwere University of California – Los Angeles
Ali Patberg Indiana University
Chelsey Perry University of Tennessee at Martin
Mikayla Pivec Oregon State University
Lindsey Pulliam Northwestern University
Destiny Slocum Oregon State University
NaLyssa Smith Baylor University
Chante Stonewall DePaul University
Ilmar’I Thomas University of Cincinnati
Alexis Tolefree University of Arkansas
Kiana Williams Stanford University
Christyn Williams University of Connecticut
Jocelyn Willoughby University of Virginia