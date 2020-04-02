Chennedy Carter named to WBCA All-America Team

Chennedy Carter was named to the 10-player All-American Team by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday morning for the first time in her career.

The All-American becomes just the second player in program history to be named to the WBCA’s 10-player All-American Team. Danielle Adams earned A&M’s selection during the 2010-11 national championship season.

This is now the eighth separate All-American honor (WBCA – 3, AP – 3, USBWA – 2) for the Mansfield, Texas, native. This is the gold standard for the program, with the next closest players at five each (Danielle Adams, Courtney Walker).

This accolade will cap off Carter’s career as she announced that she would forgo her senior season and enter the 2020 WNBA Draft this past Sunday. Carter is expected to be drafted within the top-five picks of the first round. The draft will take place virtually on April 17 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The Aggie legend holds the A&M records in double-digit scoring streak (62), 20 point games (62) and 30 point games (12). The three-time All-SEC first teamer is the second leading scorer in A&M history with 1,983 points.

Carter’s season was highlighted with a 37-point performance to knock off ranked Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. This is the most points scored by an Aggie in an SEC game in program history. She also set the collegiate record for points scored against the USA National Team, when she poured in 34 against all-time greats like Seimone Augustus, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and many more.

2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-Americans:

Name School

Chennedy Carter Texas A&M University

Lauren Cox Baylor University

Kathleen Doyle University of Iowa

Dana Evans University of Louisville

Tyasha Harris University of South Carolina

Ruthy Hebard University of Oregon

Sabrina Ionescu University of Oregon

Aari McDonald University of Arizona

Satou Sabally University of Oregon

Megan Walker University of Connecticut

2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mention:

Name School

Bella Alarie Princeton University

Grace Berger Indiana University

Aliyah Boston University of South Carolina

Brittany Brewer Texas Tech University

Jessika Carter Mississippi State University

Bre Cavanaugh Fordham University

Kaila Charles University of Maryland

Te’a Cooper Baylor University

Elissa Cunane North Carolina State University

Crystal Dangerfield University of Connecticut

Rennia Davis University of Tennessee

Nicki Ekhomu Florida State University

Kiah Gillespie Florida State University

Haley Gorecki Duke University

Vivian Gray Oklahoma State University

Arella Guirantes Rutgers University

Naz Hillmon University of Michigan

Becca Hittner Drake University

Rhyne Howard University of Kentucky

Rickea Jackson Mississippi State University

Keri Jewett-Giles Florida Gulf Coast University

Ashley Joens Iowa State University

Stella Johnson Rider University

Jazmine Jones University of Louisville

Dorka Juhasz Ohio State University

Antoinette Miller University of Cincinnati

Beatrice Mompremier University of Miami (FL)

Olivia Nelson-Ododa University of Connecticut

Erica Ogwumike Rice University

Michaela Onyenwere University of California – Los Angeles

Ali Patberg Indiana University

Chelsey Perry University of Tennessee at Martin

Mikayla Pivec Oregon State University

Lindsey Pulliam Northwestern University

Destiny Slocum Oregon State University

NaLyssa Smith Baylor University

Chante Stonewall DePaul University

Ilmar’I Thomas University of Cincinnati

Alexis Tolefree University of Arkansas

Kiana Williams Stanford University

Christyn Williams University of Connecticut

Jocelyn Willoughby University of Virginia