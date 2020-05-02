Chiefs sign Charlton

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a contract with defensive end Taco Charlton, a former first-round pick who flamed out in Dallas and Miami. Charlton was the 28th overall selection in the 2017 draft. He made seven starts for the Cowboys before sustaining a shoulder injury, and he was waived just two weeks into last season. The Dolphins signed Charlton and he made five starts and appeared in 10 games, but he was a healthy scratch the last four games of the regular season. The Dolphins waived him Thursday and the Chiefs were able to sign him when he cleared waivers yesterday.