LOS ANGELES (AP) - The U.S. women’s soccer team has suffered a partial loss in court. A U.S. district judge in California has dismissed the team’s claim of unequal pay in a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation. However, the judge has ruled that claims of unequal travel and medical staff can go to trial. The women’s team has long complained about its compensation compared to the U.S. men’s team and filed a gender discrimination suit last year.
Claim of unequal pay by US women's players dismissed by judge; claim of unequal travel, medical staff can go to trial
By Associated Press |
Posted: Fri 7:01 PM, May 01, 2020