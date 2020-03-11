Clairmont Shines on Final Day of NCAA Zones

The final day of NCAA Zone D Diving Championships wrapped up with the Platform Dive, where Alyssa Clairmont qualified for NCAA Championships. In total, six Aggies earned their spot to compete at NCAAs after three days of competition at the Robson & Lindley Aquatic Center on SMU campus.

Clairmont shined on the Platform for the Maroon & White where she qualified for the first time in her collegiate career, earning second (542.65) in the event.

Qualifiers

Kurtis Mathews – 1-Meter, 3-Meter

Victor Povzner – 1-Meter, 3-Meter

Charlye Campbell – 1-Meter, 3-Meter

Harper Walking – 1-Meter

Haley Allen – 1-Meter

Alyssa Clairmont – Platform

Up Next

The Aggies travel to Athens, Georgia, for the NCAA Championships at the Gabrielsen Natatorium on March 18-21.