Classic Aggie Football Radio Re-Airs on KZNE-AM

Football-starved fans in Bryan/College Station have the opportunity to listen to the radio call of selected classic Texas A&M football games in their entirety via Class Re-Air sponsored by Texas Ford Dealers on local affiliate The Zone 1150 AM / 93.7 FM, Texas A&M Athletics announced on Tuesday.

Classic Re-Airs are scheduled to be broadcast at 6 p.m. each Wednesday and noon on Saturday.

The Aggies’ epic road win at then-No. 1 Alabama in 2012 is the first Classic Re-Air on Wednesday, April 8, while the 7-overtime slugfest with LSU in 2018 will re-broadcast on Saturday, April 11. Other games on the Classic Re-Air list are being determined.

Classic Re-Air #1 | Wednesday, April 8 | 6 p.m.

Game Recap | Nov. 12, 2012

Texas A&M Upsets No. 1 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- Johnny Football and the SEC newbies from Texas A&M took down the biggest bully in their new neighborhood and left No. 1 Alabama with badly bruised national championship hopes. Johnny Manziel, better known around Texas as Johnny Football, staked the 15th-ranked Aggies to a three-touchdown lead in the first quarter, and Texas A&M held on to beat the Crimson Tide 29-24 on (Nov. 12, 2012).

Classic Re-Air #2 | Saturday, April 11 | 12 p.m.

Game Recap | Nov. 25, 2018

Texas A&M Tops No. 8 LSU in Record-Tying 7 OTs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) -- Kellen Mond's 2-point conversion pass to Kendrick Rogers in the seventh overtime gave Texas A&M a 74-72 victory over No. 8 LSU on Saturday night in a game that tied the NCAA record for most overtimes in an FBS game. Mond connected with Quartney Davis on a 17-yard throw to tie it at 72. Greedy Williams was called for pass interference on the first 2-point conversion try, giving the Aggies another shot. After a false start by Texas A&M, Mond found Rogers for the conversion to end it.